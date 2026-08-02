Van catches fire in Pasir Ris car park, front nearly destroyed

A van caught fire on Saturday (Aug 1) evening, with the blaze almost completely destroying the front of the vehicle.

In a TikTok video uploaded the same day, the white vehicle parked at a Pasir Ris HDB estate car park was seen engulfed in flames.

A man was seen spraying the van with a fire extinguisher, but despite his efforts, he could not put out the flames.

The incident, which occurred at Blk 127, Pasir Ris Street 11, took place at around 5pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told the Chinese publication that it received a report at 5.10pm regarding a fire involving the engine compartment of a vehicle.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire using a water hose and a compressed air foam jet.

No one was injured and the case is under investigation.

AsiaOne has reached out to SCDF for more details.

Separately on July 30, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) caught fire on the Tampines Expressway at about 7.40pm while travelling towards Seletar Expressway, after the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway exit.

Similarly, the fire involved the engine compartment of the vehicle.

SCDF said that its firefighters extinguished the fire using a water jet and two hose reels, adding that no injuries were reported.

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melissateo@asiaone.com