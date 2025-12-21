Van driver falls asleep behind wheel outside Traffic Police HQ, arrested for drink driving

A 36-year-old man who allegedly drove his van under the influence of alcohol was taken into custody by Traffic Police (TP) officers on Saturday (Dec 20) morning.

The incident happened at around 12.25am along Paya Lebar Road, about 450m away from the TP headquarters along Ubi Avenue 3.

When AsiaOne passed by the scene at 1.40am, at least two police fast response cars, two TP outriders and a TP expressway patrol car were seen in the area.

AsiaOne understands that a member of the public had called the police after noticing the van stopped just before the junction of Ubi Avenue 2, on the second leftmost lane.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a call for assistance involving a stationary van along Paya Lebar Road.

"A 36-year-old male van driver was arrested for drink driving. No injuries were reported," added the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of leaving their vehicles in a manner that causes undue inconvenience to others may be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

For the offence of drink driving, motorists can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

According to figures from the Traffic Police, the number of drink-driving arrests increased from 818 in the first half of 2024 to 862 in 2025.

For the 2025 Anti-Drink Drive Campaign, Traffic Police collaborated with valet service providers to remind motorists to not drive if they intend to consume alcohol.

