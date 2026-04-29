Vandals caught trespassing into 313 Somerset restaurant, smashing chairs and tearing blinds

A 17-year-old male teen and a 22-year-old man are assisting with police investigations after they were caught on camera allegedly trespassing and vandalising a restaurant in the early hours of Monday (April 27).

The incident happened at about 4.20am at Chimi's Somerset located at 313@Somerset, Orchard Road.

CCTV footage of the incident was posted on Instagram account Chimi's SG on Tuesday.

In the video, a man can be seen flinging a chair.

"It was hard to watch a group walk in while we were closed and, for no reason, start smashing a chair, breaking our blinds, and forcing their way into our space while others stood by and cheered," the caption stated.

"We keep asking ourselves, did we do something to offend you? To take it out on the outlet, on a space that our team has worked so hard to build and maintain, it hurts more than we can explain.

"F&B industry is already challenging. Costs are rising, margins are tight," the caption added.

In response to queries by AsiaOne, the police said they received a call for assistance at about 4.30am.

A 17-vear-old male teen and a 22-year-old man are assisting with investigations into a case of mischief.

Investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Chimi's Somerset for comment.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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