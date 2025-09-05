Vapes hidden in rental car: ICA foils smuggling attempt at Woodlands Checkpoint

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) have foiled another attempt to smuggle e-vaporisers and related components through Singapore's borders.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Sept 4), ICA said that auxiliary police officers at Woodlands Checkpoint discovered duty-unpaid cigarettes in the car's boot and directed it for enhanced checks.

There, ICA officers uncovered 34 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes and 18 e-vaporisers and related components.

In response to AsiaOne’s queries, an ICA spokesperson said that the suspect is a 37-year-old male Singaporean.

The case has been referred to the Singapore Customs and the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Stepped up checks at Singapore's borders

As part of whole-of-government efforts against vaping, ICA has stepped up checks at Singapore's air, land and sea borders.

Over a five-day period between Aug 18 and 22, ICA intercepted more than 850 vapes.

It also seized over 53,000 cartons and 3,900 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, as well as more than 2,400 packets of chewing tobacco.

Between April and June this year, ICA's intensified targeted and profiling efforts have also led to the detection of 19 large-scale smuggling cases and the seizure of around 90,000 e-vaporisers and related products.

Profiling checks are carried out by ICA officers based on their experience and training to pick out high-risk travellers.

This is supported by ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC), which leverages on data analytics to conduct pre-arrival assessment of travellers, conveyance and cargo.

Stiffer penalties

On Aug 28, the Government announced sterner penalties for those caught vaping from Sept 1 by increasing fines for first-time offenders and imposing mandatory rehabilitation for repeat offenders.

Etomidate has also been listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act. This means that it is illegal to traffic, manufacture, import, possess or consume etomidate without authorisation from the relevant authorities, with offenders facing even harsher penalties.

First-time etomidate-laced Kpod abusers under 18 will be fined $500, and those over 18 will be fined $700.

Additionally, first-time offenders will have to undergo a compulsory rehabilitation programme for up to six months under the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) and social service agencies.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

