Vengeful staff? One-man wrecking crew arrested after allegedly causing havoc inside Simei supermarket

A video circulating on social media of a trail of destruction at a supermarket has left netizens with more questions than answers.

"Some a***** did this," a TikTok user Piyush Jain said in a video shared yesterday (Sept 30), while the accompanying images showed shelves of perishable goods and other sundries were toppled over inside Sri Murugan Supermarket at Eastpoint Mall.

While the culprit was not revealed in the 12-second clip, Jain claimed that one of the workers there had lost his temper and vented his anger on the supermarket racks.

"Hulk was here .. Hulk smash," he quipped in the comments thread.

https://www.tiktok.com/@piyushjain2405/video/7149202639618575618?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7138311614314890753

In the comments, several netizens were shocked with the amount of wasted groceries.

"My grandma was there yesterday and she almost got hit by the items that he was throwing down from level 4," a netizen said, while others were baffled by the incident.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Piyush Jain

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police shared that they were alerted to a fight there at around 7pm on Friday (Sept 30).

A 31-year-old man was arrested for criminal intimidation, public nuisance and causing annoyance when drunk, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Sri Murugan Supermarket confirmed to AsiaOne that a police report was made, but declined to comment further.

READ ALSO: Woman argues with FairPrice staff, accuses another shopper of opening product in supermarket

chingshijie@asiaone.com