'Very dangerous': 2 kids caught on camera throwing neighbour's bicycle off Ang Mo Kio block

An Ang Mo Kio resident was shocked upon returning home to find her bicycle at the bottom of her HDB block.

The resident said she saw two children, a boy and a girl, blatantly throwing her bicycle off the HDB block after checking the CCTV footage of the incident.

Sharing the footage to sgfollowsall on Tuesday (Oct 10), the resident wrote: "I went to send my kids to school and saw my bicycle was on the ground floor, broken. I realised someone might have thrown it and I went to check the CCTV."

The resident shared that she lives on the seventh-floor at a block in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

From the timestamp shown in the video, the two children were seen roaming outside the resident's unit at around 1.36pm.

The boy can be seen first carrying a brick and hurling it off the building.

The boy then can be seen pointing at the bicycles parked at the corridor of the unit. Making sure that no one saw them, both children quickly picked up a bicycle and tossed it off the building.

And they immediately ran off, laughing.

The resident and owner of the bicycle wrote: "It is totally very dangerous what they did. What if someone got hurt by that?"

"Parents, please kindly watch your kids!"

Shocked by the children's dangerous act, netizens flooded the comment section, urging the authorities to take action.

The police told AsiaOne that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

The parents of the children have reportedly apologised and are willing to offer compensation, according to Shin Min Daily News.

According to the National Environmental Agency (NEA) there has been a 64 per cent increase in high-rise littering feedback instances from 2020 to 2022, compared to the average from 2017 to 2019.

NEA said that littering from residential flats is a serious offence as it "poses a danger to the public, dirties the environment, and threatens public hygiene."

According to Section 21(1)(c) of the Environmental Public Health Act (EPHA), an individual convicted of a high-rise littering for the first time is liable to pay a fine of up to $2,000.

A person convicted of the offence for the second time is liable to pay a fine of up to $4,000, and up to $10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.

