'Very painful eh': Woman hit by stray object from National Day fireworks display

Watching a fireworks display might leave spectators with wonder and amazement, but this woman went "ouch" instead.

Taking to TikTok on Friday (Aug 9), a user named Mandasaurusss said that it was "all fun and laughter" until she was hit by a stray object during National Day celebrations at a housing estate.

"Ouch, wah, very painful eh," she said while she tried to use her hands to block the falling debris from the fireworks.

The 40-second clip showed that the objects, which looked no bigger than a $1 coin, were scattered on the road and along the public walkway.

She later picked up a bigger black object which she believed also came from the fireworks display.

"Moral of the story - watch them at a distance," she said.

In the captions, she saw the lighter side to her experience.

"You know your country loves you so much when there's so much clean-up to do, yet they still set off fireworks for us," she quipped.

The video has since garnered over 62,000 views.

Several comments were tickled by her light-hearted reaction.

"Funny sia," one of them said, while another observed that she looked happy despite being hit.

"Actually I'm happy that Singapore is spending money just to make us happy," she said.

Meanwhile, one netizen said that they are waiting for "that guy" who's going to say people would complain whether or not they get something.

'To that guy: this is not a complaint, it's hands-on learning for us," said Mandasaurusss, while adding a smiling emoji.

AsiaOne has contacted her for more information.

National Day festivities will continue with live performances, fireworks and static displays in Bishan, Punggol, Yishun, Paya Lebar and Buona Vista today (Aug 10).

