'A very spiritual year': Couple attends papal mass after wife's health scare

It's been a harrowing journey for this couple - but it's culminated in a joyful event that they will remember for the rest of their lives.

A homemaker, who only wished to be known as Laura, had gone through multiple health scares throughout the year before she attended the Papal Mass on Thursday (Sep 12), she told AsiaOne in an interview at the National Stadium in Kallang.

She was attending the mass with her husband, named Shaem, a 47-year-old security consultant and of Hindu faith.

"This year has been a very spiritual year," the 43-year-old Catholic said.

"I had a lot of health scares this year," she explained. "I think I grew closer to God - my family, my daughters, we've all gotten closer to God."

Recounting the incidents that left her and her family shell-shocked, Laura told AsiaOne that the scares began when she went for a mammogram earlier this year.

"During the check, they also detected a few spots, so I had to go for even more [checks]," she said.

She underwent a nail-biting period of tests - thankfully, they didn't discover any illnesses within her.

However, she was soon faced with another tribulation as she realised her belly began to bloat up.

"Something was wrong with my uterus," she said. "Then came a point where my menstruation stopped.

"So they put me under medication... after the medication stopped, [there was an incident where] I actually went through 10 minutes of contractions."

Laura felt as though she was going through labour, and she said that "something" actually came out of her.

She recalled: "It was like a baby, but I don't think it was - the doctor said it wasn't."

'I'm not ready to die'

During this period, her emotions were in disarray, with her fear of death clinging close to her.

"Although my girls are [grown up], I'm not ready to die," she told AsiaOne.

She added: "I tried to be positive, and that was when I started growing closer to God... I just left everything to God."

She also found support in her husband, Shaem and her two daughters, 18 and 22, confiding her fears in them.

"[My husband] has always been the support for me. He keeps calm, but I know inside he's worried as well."

Shaem himself admitted the same, although he also said that he "had faith in God to look after her", trying his best to "stay strong" and focus on being the breadwinner of the home.

The couple also shared with AsiaOne that they felt "very privileged" to be at the National Stadium and being able to see Pope Francis up close.

"I'm so happy, I feel so blessed," Laura said. "I don't know what to say - I have no words."

Pope Francis at the Papal Mass

Pope Francis blessed audience members during the Papal Mass on Thursday, with many children brought to him to receive blessings from him directly. The event was attended by over 50,000 people.

While most were satisfied with shaking the Pope's hand, exchanging words and receiving a gift from the Pope, some children even took the opportunity to take selfies with the Pontiff.

Pope Francis was very willing to oblige, even telling a hesitant child to smile as the latter held the camera up for a selfie.

After greeting members of the public, the Pope sat on stage, presiding over the Mass.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong were both present at the event, along with multiple ministers, both past and present, as well as Members of Parliament (MP).

Yew Tee MP Alex Yam told AsiaOne that this event is a "wonderful occasion".

"[The Pope's] visit is an affirmation of the work that we've been doing in Singapore to build a united society despite our great diversity.

"So I think his presence here is an encouragement to not just the Catholic but also the wider Singaporean society as well," Yam said.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Workers' Party chairman Sylvia Lim said that she felt privileged to be able to attend the Papal Mass presided by the Pope.

"I think in my lifetime, this will be the closest I'll ever get to him," Lim said with a smile.

"All of us here, I think, will seek his blessing for the world, and especially for Singapore as we embark on what we need to do for now and for the future."

ALSO READ: Pope Francis calls on Singapore to give 'special attention' to poor and elderly in state address

khooyihang@asiaone.com