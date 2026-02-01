Video of passenger vaping next to bus captain goes viral

A video of a passenger vaping next to a bus captain has gained attention on social media.

Posted by the Instagram account Sgfollowsall on Friday (Jan 30), a young man films himself vaping in bus 974. He discreetly approaches the bus captain, who was unaware of the man blowing out smoke in his direction.

The 10-second clip has reached 198,000 views and over 2,000 likes at the time of writing.

Netizens in the comments section criticised the passenger, with some tagging the Singapore Police Force and Health Sciences Authority.

Since Sept 1, 2025, vape users have faced increased fines of $500 for those under the age of 18, and $700 for adults, up from $300 and $500 previously.

Repeat offenders will face a maximum fine of $2,000.

Over the last four months of 2025, 51 individuals were caught at land, sea and air checkpoints for smuggling regular e-vaporisers. More than 41,000 e-vaporisers and related components were seized overall.

