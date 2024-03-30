Viral video of 'bouncing' Porsche draws amusement, some netizens claim to win 4D bets placed on car's licence plate

What was happening in that car?

A viral video of a 'bouncing' Porsche Taycan has set the Internet abuzz with speculation, and netizens seem to be having a field day with it.

In a 19-second clip shared by Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Tuesday (March 26), two silhouettes can be seen moving up and down in the parked car, which 'shakes' slightly.

The video has amassed more than 8,000 likes and 3,000 comments in four days, as netizens jumped to poke fun at the crass sight.

A Facebook user said: "[The] car suspension very good..."

"What are they doing? Are they looking for something?" asked another tongue-in-cheek.

Meanwhile, some apparently also rushed to place their bets on the car's licence plate, with a netizen claiming that the 4D number had sold out after the video.

Incidentally, a permutation of the car's licence plate ended up being one of the winning numbers for the starter prize of the 4D draw on March 27, based on a quick check on the Singapore Pools website.

Posting a photo of his winning bet slip on Facebook, a netizen, who said he had bought a System Entry ticket, wrote: "Thank you for your good job and hard work at testing your car's full suspension. Appreciated for the $500 ang bao."

Other punters also commented with screenshots of their receipt, showing the bets they had placed on permutations of the car's plate number.

"I strike $500 (system bet) thanks to this car [number]," commented one Facebook user, showing a screenshot of his receipt.

"Congratulations everyone," wrote another netizen in jest.

