US, China not forcing Asean to choose sides: Vivian

Both the US and China have continued to approach the Asean nations in a "careful, deliberate and constructive way", and neither of them are forcing the member states to choose sides, said Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

"They know Asean's priorities," added Dr Balakrishnan in an interview with the media on Thursday (July 23), as he wrapped up a five-day visit to Manila for the 59th Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings.

Dr Balakrishnan responded candidly when asked how Singapore navigates its relationships with Asean's major dialogue partners — including the US, China and Russia — while preserving Asean's neutrality and centrality.

"Let's deal with the elephant in the room — the US and China contestation. I think to their credit, both of them are trying to approach this in a careful, deliberate, and constructive way.

"In particular, I would say I'm glad that at least at this point in time, neither of them are forcing us to choose sides."

He added that the two countries are aware that Asean's priorities lie in developing their economies — to integrate and gain access to the latest technologies, while remaining keen on free trade and giving more opportunities to its people.

"I would say there was a measured tone, even with the backdrop of contestation between the superpowers," the foreign affairs minister said.

World in transition

Turning to the middle powers and other dialogue partners, Dr Balakrishnan noted that there was the sense that countries know that the world is in transition — from a unipolar world to a multipolar world.

"We know this is a dangerous phase, but again, the sense in the room is that this is a time to be careful. This is a time to work together.

"This is a time, particularly for the middle powers and the rest of us in Asean, to affirm international law, the habits of cooperation, to work on the basis of multilateralism, and not to resort to unilateral or coercive measures," he said.

Over the past week, Dr Balakrishnan has participated in other meetings, including the post ministerial conferences, 27th Asean Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting, 16th East Asia Summit FMM, 33rd Asean Regional Forum, as well as the commemorative activity of the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Asean's dialogue partners, including the US, China Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan and South Korea were all present at the foreign ministers' meeting.

Issues such as the situation in the Middle East, impact on international law, and the technological revolution were discussed.

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editor@asiaone.com