Vivian Balakrishnan reaffirms Singapore's support for Palestinian statehood, capacity-building efforts

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday (July 22) highlighted Singapore's expanded support for Palestinian officials through scholarships and training programmes, alongside more than US$19 million (S$24.5 million) in humanitarian aid provided to Gaza.

Speaking at the 5th Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD V) in Manila, Dr Balakrishnan reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in their journey towards eventual statehood.

The conference, initiated by Japan in 2013, is a platform for regional countries to discuss capacity-building assistance for the Palestinians.

In his intervention, Dr Balakrishnan noted that more than 800 Palestinian Authority officials have participated in customised courses and study visits since the commencement of Singapore's enhanced technical assistance package in 2013.

Singapore has also awarded 15 postgraduate scholarships to Palestinian Authority officials to date.

In August, a pioneer batch of Palestinian undergraduate scholarship recipients will begin their studies in Singapore, alongside two other postgraduate scholarship recipients.

Meanwhile, 16 Palestinian Civil Police officers are presently in Singapore to attend a Singapore-Japan joint community policing course.

Other programmes are in the pipeline, including a Young Leaders' Programme and courses on the digital economy and e-entrepreneurship. In addition, a four-week English-language training course for up to 30 Palestinian Authority officials will be offered in the second half of 2027.

Beyond capacity-building efforts, there is also direct humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Singapore and Singaporeans have contributed 11 tranches of support totalling more than US$19 million (S$24.5 million).

In his closing remarks, Dr Balakrishnan reaffirmed the city state's "longstanding and consistent support" for a negotiated two-state solution.

"This remains the only viable path to a comprehensive, just and durable solution where Palestinians and Israelis can live side-by-side in peace, dignity and security," he said.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Dr Balakrishnan also met with the Palestinian Authority's Minister of Social Development Samah Hamad.

The two ministers exchanged views on recent developments in the Middle East and discussed areas where Singapore can further support the Palestinian Authority's capacity-building efforts.

The foreign affairs minister is in Manila until July 24 to attend the 59th Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings.

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