Vivian Balakrishnan heads to KL for special Asean meeting on Thailand-Cambodia situation

Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will be visiting Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Dec 22) to attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) meeting between foreign ministers on the current situation between Cambodia and Thailand.

The meeting will be chaired by Malaysia in its capacity as the chair of Asean.

In a press release by the Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (Dec 21), Putrajaya said that the meeting will provide a platform for the foreign ministers to discuss the current situation between the two Asean neighbours, adding that the meeting will also consider possible steps that Asean may take in support of the ongoing efforts towards de-escalation and cessation of hostilities.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has expressed hope that the meeting would enable Cambodia and Thailand to negotiate openly, resolve differences and achieve a fair and lasting solution.

In a statement on Monday, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign (MFA) said that Singapore is "deeply concerned" with the current situation.

"We welcome the efforts of the Asean chair, external parties, as well as any bilateral mechanisms that both Cambodia and Thailand agree upon, to de-escalate the conflict in the spirit of Asean solidarity and good neighbourliness," said an MFA spokesperson.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from MFA.

Renewed fighting between the two neighbours this month has killed at least 21 people in Thailand and 19 people in Cambodia, according to officials.

