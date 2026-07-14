Vivian Balakrishnan on 3-day working visit to San Francisco

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan is on a three-day working visit to San Francisco, USA from July 14 (Tuesday) to July 16.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Tuesday that Dr Balakrishnan will meet Mayor Daniel Lurie to strengthen links between the two cities.

In November 2023, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who was then prime minister, opened Enterprise Singapore's (EnterpriseSG) overseas centre in San Francisco to facilitate Singapore companies' entry into the United States and boost trade and investment between the two countries.

The centre is EnterpriseSG's third in the US, after New York and Los Angeles, and precedes the fourth centre in Texas, opened recently by DPM Gan Kim Yong in April.

While in San Francisco, Dr Balakrishnan will also meet business leaders from US technology and venture capital firms to discuss technology developments, their geopolitical implications, and how the two countries can further strengthen their technology and business cooperation.

The foreign minister is also scheduled to meet Singaporeans working in the tech centre in the San Francisco and Bay Area.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by MFA officials for the working visit.

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editor@asiaone.com