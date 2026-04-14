Texas key strategic partner, says DPM Gan as Singapore opens 4th overseas centre in US

The role of Texas in sectors that are central to the future of the global economy — advanced manufacturing, energy, and technology and innovation — makes this US state one of the key partners for Singapore, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

DPM Gan, who is in the US till April 17, was speaking at the launch of Enterprise Singapore's Austin overseas centre on Monday (April 13) local time (Tuesday in Singapore).

This is Singapore's fourth overseas centre in the US after New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Referring to the city of Houston in Texas — dubbed one of the world's energy capitals — with the presence of over 4,700 energy-related firms across oil, gas and renewables, and Texas' emergence as a major centre for advanced manufacturing, DPM Gan said there are opportunities for Singapore and Texas to collaborate.

He pointed to the city state's status as a leading global hub for energy trading, refining, and financing, and as a centre for innovation, process development, and high-value activities as parallels.

"We can work together — combining Texas' scale with Singapore's strengths in integrating capabilities and bringing ideas to markets."

Turning to artificial intelligence (AI), DPM Gan noted that Texas has built vibrant ecosystems for technology and innovation across Austin, Dallas and Houston, while Singapore announced its refreshed national AI strategy earlier in January.

"There is strong potential to link our innovation systems — and to translate innovation into real-world applications and commercial outcomes.

"Texas is not just a large market. It is a strategic partner — where our strengths align, and where we can build something greater together," he said.

DPM Gan cited the examples of ST Engineering's aircraft maintenance and engineering services, and PSA BDP's logistics facility in Houston as examples of how Singapore companies investing there have also invested into Texas' jobs, industries and its future.

"Economically, the US is one of Singapore's most important partners. Our investments in the US support over 350,000 jobs. There are over 250 Singapore companies operating across the US, and many of them are here in Texas.

"The US has also enjoyed a consistent trade surplus with Singapore for more than two decades, reaching over US$33 billion (S$42 billion) last year," he said.

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New centre deepens trade, investment and partnerships

In a media release on Tuesday, Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) said its Austin Overseas Centre is part of a strategic expansion to provide Singapore companies with greater access to the fast-growing central US market.

"The new office strengthens Singapore's presence in Texas and deepens two-way trade, investment, and innovation partnerships between Singapore and the US."

EnterpriseSG said the office will also provide Singapore companies with the latest market intelligence, networks and advisory services to facilitate market expansion and foster cross-border partnerships.

"We see compelling opportunities for Singapore companies in Texas' large and vibrant economy. Through our new Austin office, EnterpriseSG is building a network with local partners and opening new pathways to participate in their technology, manufacturing and energy sectors," said Enterprise Singapore's chairman Lee Chuan Teck.

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