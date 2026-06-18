Volunteers, agencies help elderly resident clear years of belongings from home: 'Never leave a neighbour behind'

After learning about an elderly resident whose home had "accumulated years of belongings", a village of volunteers stepped forward to help declutter and deep clean the home.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (June 16), the East Coast Town Council shared about a village of volunteers who gathered to help an elderly resident whose home had belongings collected over many years.

A number of volunteers from volunteer organisation AMKSS Social Move, the Housing Development Board and the Ministry of National Development New Environment Action Team participated in the clean-up that day.

The town council didn't mention where this resident lives.

The post shared that the unit underwent a full declutter and deep clean, including pressure washing the flat and shared corridor.

"It was a tough process, and one that required patience and care, but watching the space gradually open up made every moment worthwhile."

The town council also expressed gratitude to all the helping hands, writing: "Thank you for your dedication and for never leaving a neighbour behind. This is what kampung spirit looks like!"

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, AMKSS Social Move thanked the East Coast Town Council for their support in this project.

It added that following the decluttering and cleaning efforts, two new beds had been purchased for the elderly resident and the existing lights will also be replaced.

Earlier this year, some volunteers gathered for a similar cause at Block 268A Boon Lay Drive and spent about eight hours to clear the mess in the flat and along the corridor.

The 76-year-old resident, surnamed Guo (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News then that she did not have the strength to clear the things she had accumulated in the five-room flat over the years.

About 60 individuals participated in the clean-up and 120 waste bins worth of items was disposed.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com