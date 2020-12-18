Volunteers use SingapoRediscovers vouchers to put 'homeless' man up at hotel

While a good number of kiasu Singaporeans are strategising to get the most out of their SingapoRediscovers vouchers, some are doing the opposite and giving their vouchers up for a good cause.

In a heartwarming Facebook post on Thursday (Dec 17), volunteers from food distribution group Mummy Yummy shared that they are pooling their SingapoRediscovers vouchers to pay for a 'homeless' man's hotel stay, garnering praise and inspiring netizens to offer up their own vouchers.

The man, identified only as Jayden, is currently "homeless" as he is waiting for HDB to allocate a rental flat to him, Mummy Yummy wrote.

As Jayden requested a unit in a specific neighbourhood, it will be another six to eight weeks before he secures a flat, they explained.

Other alternatives such as churches, temples or halfway houses were "not suitable for his case", so volunteers decided to use their vouchers as a "last resort".

They added, "Hopefully groups out there who are helping out needy people draw inspiration from our sharing this idea: 'If the mountain cannot be moved, we move around the mountain.'"

With $300 in vouchers contributed by three volunteers, the group was able to defray the costs of nine nights' stay at RedDoorz Premium @ Serangoon, which totalled $334.90.

The group has enough vouchers to see Jayden through the rest of his wait for a flat, Mummy Yummy told AsiaOne today (Dec 18).

But this hasn't stopped other altruistic netizens from offering to donate their own vouchers.

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

As part of Singapore Tourism Board's SingapoRediscovers campaign, all Singaporeans aged 18 and above will receive $100 in vouchers which they can spend on local hotels, attractions and tours.

Inspired to donate your vouchers instead of joining the staycation crowds? From now till Jan 31, you can use your vouchers to purchase Singapore Night Safari tickets for beneficiaries from Club Rainbow (Singapore) as well as their caregivers under Trip.com's Pay It Forward initiative.

