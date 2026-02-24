Volvo EV recall due to battery fire risk widens, affecting 58 more owners in Singapore

SINGAPORE — Volvo has expanded its recall of electric cars in Singapore because of a battery defect that could lead to a fire, with another 58 owners of the EX30 Single Motor Extended Range now affected.

The recall initially reported in January involved 143 EX30 Ultra cars. However, seven were later confirmed to be unaffected, bringing the revised figure from that initial batch to 136.

Responding to queries on Feb 23, a spokesperson for Wearnes Automotive, Volvo's distributor in Singapore, confirmed that all 194 owners have been notified.

As with the earlier recall, owners affected in this round have been advised to limit their car's maximum charge to 70 per cent.

This is an interim fix while the owners wait for replacement parts.

In January, it was reported that 33,777 cars globally were affected. Volvo informed customers of a potential hardware issue within the car's high-voltage battery. This can cause the battery to overheat if it is charged to above the 70 per cent threshold, which, in very rare cases, could lead to a fire.

Wearnes Automotive said there has been no reported incident related to this defect in Singapore. The Straits Times has contacted the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for comment.

The spokesperson said battery modules of the recalled cars will be inspected, and affected parts will be replaced at no cost to the owners. The replacement parts are currently being manufactured and shipped to Singapore, and customers will be informed once the parts arrive.

On Dec 30, Volvo posted the notification about the recall on the LTA's electronic vehicle recall system, with similar recalls under way globally. This includes 10,440 units in Britain, 2,815 in Australia and 40 in the US.

Among the newly affected owners in Singapore is Carl Skadian, 64.

He was previously told that his car was not affected, but was informed by the dealer on Feb 21 via WhatsApp that his car was part of the expanded recall.

For Skadian, who got his Volvo EX30 in late February 2025, charging up the battery to 70 per cent means he has to charge every four or five days, instead of every eight to 10 days, when he was charging up the car to around 90 per cent.

He has not been told when his car will be called in for the rectification, and said he has no choice but to wait to be informed by the dealer.

[[nid:727782]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.