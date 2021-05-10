The wackiest condo names in Singapore, according to Twitter users

What's in a name? While a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet, it's hard to deny that names are more than labels, they create first impressions too.

There are many condominiums in Singapore with really smart, classy names — think Uptown@Farrer, Rivertree Residences and Bayshore Park — but there are also plenty of those with names that some might say are downright ridiculous, bizarre and cringe-worthy.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

To celebrate the condominiums with the wackiest names, a Twitter user opened a thread on Saturday (May 8) inviting local Twitter users to share their favourites, and boy they didn't disappoint.

Here are some of the more absurd crowd favourites.

How do you even read that?

Stylisations are cool, but how are you supposed to tell your taxi uncle where you're headed to if no one knows how to read it?

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

The overly literal

Can't go wrong with calling a spade a spade.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

The really unfortunate names

Some associations are just downright unfortunate.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

While Golden Shower Park isn't a condominium, it deserved an honorary mention.

Purely, why?

Patrick Star once said the inner machinations of his mind are an enigma, we'd wager the same for whoever came up with these names.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

Which one would you crown the title of the most eccentric? Feel free to let us know if the Twitterverse missed out on any of your personal favourites too.

