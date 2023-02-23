'The waiter's full of crap': Diner accuses Changi restaurant of asking her to pay $110 for 3 crabs when she ordered 1

To satisfy her craving for chili crab, Noor Faizah dined out with her family of three at Changi Village on Wednesday (Feb 22).

But the 30-year-old consultant left 89.7 Supper Club in a huff after experiencing "crappy" service there.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Thursday, Faizah shared that she ordered a medium-sized crab for $38 despite the waiter's suggestion of ordering more.

"My husband, maid and son don't eat crab, so it's just for me," she said.

But when the chili crab was served, along with the other dishes, Faizah noticed something was amiss.

"I [commented to the waiter] that the crab was huge for one person," she said. "But he just stared at the crab and walked away."

Five minutes into the meal, the waiter approached Faizah to clarify a "mistake" – the chef had given them three crabs instead.

The diner said: "I told the waiter to take back two crabs since it's a lot for me.

"He even politely refused when I offered him some chili crabs."

Just when Faizah thought the matter was settled, she said the waiter told the family to pay $110 for the crabs since they had been served.

Faizah: Waiter took my plate away

For Faizah, she shared that it is not just about the money.

"It's not my fault that I was given three crabs. And nobody's going to eat them even if I bring them back home," she said, adding that the waiter took the dish back to the kitchen after she asked to return two crabs.

Expecting the waiter to return with the one crab that she ordered, Faizah was shocked when the waiter returned 10 minutes later empty-handed.

"He told us that I have already eaten all the crab legs, so no more left for me," she said.

"At least give me back the gravy, I still have eight mantou (Chinese steamed buns) to dip them in. The waiter's full of crap."

Faizah's Facebook post about her dining experience has garnered more than 80 comments and 190 reactions.

Several netizens shared that the eatery was trying to "scam" the diner.

Others shared that Faizah should have returned the dish the moment she noticed something was wrong.

'It's made to seem like it's our fault,' says diner

Faizah shared that even though she eventually paid for just one crab, the meal had soured her family night.

This diner told AsiaOne that she would have paid for the three crabs if the service was better.

She said: "That's if the chef came to apologise and explain. I hate to spoil our dinner since it's the only time I can be close to my family.

"But my plate was taken away when I was eating halfway, and somehow it's made to seem like it's our fault."

AsiaOne has contacted 89.7 Supper Club for comment.

JB diner billed $600 for meal she says she didn't order

Last August, a diner had the shock of her life when she was presented with a bill of RM1,999 (S$600) for her meal at a Japanese restaurant in Johor Bahru.

A RM1,238 sashimi platter contributed to the bulk of the cost, but Tan Xinjie shared that she and her friends did not order the dish in the first place.

The lavishly-plated platter came with gold foil on top "and some high-grade sashimi" was recommended by the waiter after a dish they wanted was sold out, Tan said in a Facebook post.

"Is it logical for you to recommend such a thing to my friends? He wanted something [worth] RM30 and you recommended something [worth] RM1,000 and you didn't mention the price."

Despite being shocked by the final amount, the group settled the RM1,999 bill, which would work out to be about $62 per person.

