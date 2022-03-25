Wake up, Singapore apologises for publishing woman's claims of miscarriage at KKH

Alternative news website Wake up, Singapore made a public apology on Friday (March 25) after publishing a woman's claims of suffering a miscarriage at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

"We are so, so sorry. We have let all of you down. We have just learned that we were lied to at every turn, and the documents sent to us may have been doctored," it said.

"We unreservedly apologise to KKH, and to all our readers. We are shell-shocked. And we are so, so sorry. We seek your forgiveness."

In a now-deleted Instagram post on Wake up, Singapore, the unnamed woman claimed that she lost her baby after a four-hour wait for treatment at KKH.

The hospital then looked into the allegations and appealed to the woman to contact it.

On Friday, KKH filed a police report as it found "no such scenario".

Following this, Wake up, Singapore said the woman asked it to remove posts on the incident, saying that the recount was not "exactly what happened" and "there was no miscarriage on that day".

With the turn of events, the news website said: "We don't know anymore honestly so we will just leave this here. We are sorry once again..."

Wake up, Singapore added that it will fully co-operate with the authorities and investigations.

amierul@asiaone.com