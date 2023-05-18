'The walks are electrifying': Visitors warn after suffering static shocks at Bird Paradise

For those looking to visit Bird Paradise, you might be in for a shock.

Nature enthusiast and TikToker BiostuffBro recently reviewed the newly-opened Bird Paradise on May 16 but interestingly, many of the comments from netizens on his TikTok video were not about the birds.

Many visitors commented about being momentarily shocked upon touching the metal railings at the park with one even saying: "The walks are electrifying".

In a response video posted on May 17, BiostuffBro shared that he did encounter a similar static shock experience upon touching the metal railings at the Nyungwe Forest Heart Of Africa aviary.

https://www.tiktok.com/@biostuffbro/video/7233932027219807496

Calling it a public service announcement video, he wrote: "Keep your hands away from the railings at Bird Paradise or you might be in for a shocking surprise."

Biostuffbro added in his post that the static shock might be due to the lower humidity in the aviary.

Another TikTok user DG shared that one should refrain from coming into contact with the metal railings at the bridges, and all metal surfaces at the park.

He also told AsiaOne: "There is a sign placed at the aviary that they are addressing the issue".

https://www.tiktok.com/@in__youtube/video/7230702747593526530?_r=1&_t=8cPMAcuBrYG

On the sign, it says that "Contact with handrails/door handles may produce a naturally-occurring discharge of static energy that may be uncomfortable but is non-harmful".

"Please accept our apologies while we improve this".

One AsiaOne reader, who declined to be named, said that there were a couple of such warning signs spread out across the park when she was there today (May 18).

She shared that a friend, who was with her at the park, experienced static shocks several times when she touched the metal railings.

AsiaOne has reached out to Mandai Wildlife Group for comment.

Bird Paradise, the largest bird park in Asia, opened earlier this month and houses 400 species of 3,500 birds.

The 17-hectare bird park – about the size of 24 football fields – is home to eight walk-through, mixed-species aviaries that resemble natural habitats found across the world.

For visits from May 8 to 26, admission to the park will cost $38 for an adult and $23 for a child aged three to 12, while seniors 60 years old and above will pay $20.

Members of the public can pre-book their admission tickets and any add-on programmes from April 24 at www.mandai.com.

