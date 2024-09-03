'Wanted to take the risk for profit': Man attacked and nearly robbed of $30k during transaction in Hougang

A man was assaulted and narrowly avoided losing $32,000 during a face-to-face money exchange transaction.

The victim, who recounted the brazen attack in an Instagram video, was left with a swollen face by three men outside Hougang Green Shopping Mall on August 29.

"I managed to get away and went home, he said. "But luckily they did not chase me afterwards."

The man, who wanted to buy United States dollars and invest in cryptocurrency, had arranged the transaction with the alleged seller via the messaging platform Telegram.

They agreed to do a face-to-face cash transaction at the mall.

"My instinct was telling me that it's a robbery, but I still decided to go with it," he said. "I just wanted to take the risk for profit."

After withdrawing $32,000 from a nearby ATM machine, the man first met the seller at a multi-storey car park near Hougang Green Shopping Mall.

But he insisted on conducting the transaction at the initial agreed-upon location, after becoming concerned about his safety.

The man recounted being confronted by two other men outside the mall, who then punched him in the face.

"They started chasing men while I ran across the road while shouting 'robbery'," he said.

After fleeing from his assailants, the man lodged a police report and sought treatment at Sengkang General Hospital for his swollen cheek.

'Yes, it's in Singapore and they did it in a public area,' he said. "Hopefully we can get them soon and I'll probably sue them or something."

The video, which was shared on Instagram page Sgfollowsall, has since garnered over 200,000 views.

In the comments, several netizens criticised the man for ignoring his instincts out of greed.

"You know there's a risk, but you still went ahead," one of them said. "I don't understand."

"$32,000 cash walking around? Sorry to say, I think it's silly, not knowing whom, how many people you were dealing with and to meet him alone," another netizen added.

Other netizens said that the man was right to run away instead of confronting his assailants.

"Smart for you to make a run to save yourself. Speedy recovery," one of them said.

Responding to AsiaOne’s queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged. Investigations are ongoing.

