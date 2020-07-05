Watch: Constituency Political Broadcasts for Marine Parade, Jalan Besar, Jurong, Kebun Baru, MacPherson

With less than a week left to Polling Day, the various political parties will continue to deliver their campaign messages across various Mediacorp platforms this evening (July 5).

In today’s broadcasts, the five constituencies involved are Jalan Besar GRC, Jurong GRC, Marine Parade GRC, Kebun Baru SMC and MacPherson SMC.

GRCs with four members will get 12 minutes on air, while those with five members will have 15 minutes to speak. Candidates contesting in single-member constituencies will get three minutes each.

The political parties and speakers involved are as follows:

Jalan Besar GRC

People’s Action Party: Josephine Teo, Heng Chee How, Denise Phua, Wan Rizal

People’s Voice: Lim Tean, Leong Sze Hian, Nor Azlan Sulaiman, Michael Fang Amin

Jurong GRC

People’s Action Party: Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Rahayu Mahzam, Tan Wu Meng, Xie Yao Quan, Shawn Huang

Red Dot United: Ravi Philemon, Michelle Lee, Alec Tok, Liyana Dhamira, Nicholas Tang

Kebun Baru SMC

People’s Action Party: Henry Kwek

Progress Singapore Party: Kumaran Pillai

Macpherson SMC

People’s Action Party: Tin Pei Ling

People’s Power Party: Goh Meng Seng

Marine Parade GRC

People’s Action Party: Tan Chuan-Jin, Tan See Leng, Edwin Tong, Seah Kian Peng, Fahmi Aliman

Workers’ Party: Yee Jenn Jong, Ron Tan, Nathaniel Koh, Fadli Fawzi, Azhar Abdul Latip

