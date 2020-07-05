Watch: Constituency Political Broadcasts for Marine Parade, Jalan Besar, Jurong, Kebun Baru, MacPherson
With less than a week left to Polling Day, the various political parties will continue to deliver their campaign messages across various Mediacorp platforms this evening (July 5).
In today’s broadcasts, the five constituencies involved are Jalan Besar GRC, Jurong GRC, Marine Parade GRC, Kebun Baru SMC and MacPherson SMC.
GRCs with four members will get 12 minutes on air, while those with five members will have 15 minutes to speak. Candidates contesting in single-member constituencies will get three minutes each.
The political parties and speakers involved are as follows:
Jalan Besar GRC
People’s Action Party: Josephine Teo, Heng Chee How, Denise Phua, Wan Rizal
People’s Voice: Lim Tean, Leong Sze Hian, Nor Azlan Sulaiman, Michael Fang Amin
Jurong GRC
People’s Action Party: Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Rahayu Mahzam, Tan Wu Meng, Xie Yao Quan, Shawn Huang
Red Dot United: Ravi Philemon, Michelle Lee, Alec Tok, Liyana Dhamira, Nicholas Tang
Kebun Baru SMC
People’s Action Party: Henry Kwek
Progress Singapore Party: Kumaran Pillai
Macpherson SMC
People’s Action Party: Tin Pei Ling
People’s Power Party: Goh Meng Seng
Marine Parade GRC
People’s Action Party: Tan Chuan-Jin, Tan See Leng, Edwin Tong, Seah Kian Peng, Fahmi Aliman
Workers’ Party: Yee Jenn Jong, Ron Tan, Nathaniel Koh, Fadli Fawzi, Azhar Abdul Latip
