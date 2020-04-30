Watch here: PM Lee to deliver virtual May Day Message at 7.30pm

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his May Day speech online at 7.30pm today (April 30).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the first time that the rally would not be held at a physical event.

PM Lee's May Day Message will be broadcast on television and streamed on various social media platforms including the Facebook pages and YouTube channels of Prime Minister's Office and National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

"In this crisis, it is vital for our unions, employers, and the Government to work together to help workers and families overcome these difficult times," he wrote in a Facebook post this afternoon.

The May Day Awards this year will also be cancelled, said NTUC. Alternate arrangements will be made to honour recipients.

We can’t hold the usual May Day Rally tomorrow because of COVID-19. Instead, I will broadcast my May Day speech tonight... Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

editor@asiaone.com