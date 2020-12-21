Watch out! Netizens warn of hazard after spotting air-con condenser dangling outside Choa Chu Kang flat

It was an alarming sight — an air-con condenser dangling precariously from its brackets outside an HDB flat in Choa Chu Kang.

There were only several pipes holding the condenser in place and preventing it from crashing to the ground.

Photos of the faulty air-con condenser circulated on social media on Dec 18, with netizens calling for the authorities to look into the safety hazard.

A Chua Chu Kang Town Council spokesperson told AsiaOne that the town council and HDB were alerted to the air-con condenser dangling from its brackets at Block 340 Choa Chu Kang Loop on Dec 14.

The town council immediately barricaded the affected area on the ground level to ensure the safety of pedestrians and the public.

On the same day, it informed the flat owner who engaged a contractor to fix the faulty air-con condenser.

After making sure that the air-con condenser was securely fixed and posed no danger to the public, the barricades were removed.

Citing the incident as an example, the town council reminded residents that they should ensure that their air-con condensers do not pose any safety risk to the public.

Under the Building Control Act, homeowners may face a fine up to $5,000 and/or jailed for up to six months for the improper installation of an air-conditioner.

If an air-con unit falls due to lack of maintenance, flat owners can be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed for up to one year, under the Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act.

HDB's home care guide advises flat owners to regularly maintain their air-conditioner to keep it running efficiently, and stresses the importance of checking the brackets holding up the air-con condenser as any loose bolts or improper installation can result in accidents.

In 2017, a falling air-con unit hit a migrant worker at an HDB industrial estate in Bedok.

The man sustained injuries to his head and neck from the accident.

ALSO READ: MOM investigating after worker seen sitting on ledge to install aircon in Woodlands

lamminlee@asiaone.com