Watch: PAP's Lawrence Wong and team share plans for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

With Nomination Day done and dusted — check out our round up if you missed it — campaigning for #GE2020 is officially in full swing.

The People's Action Party will be introducing the key highlights of their manifesto for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC in a Facebook Live session today (June 30) at 8pm.

Stay tuned if you want to hear from National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, Minister of State for Manpower and National Development Zaqy Mohamad, Alex Yam and newcomer Hany Soh.

editor@asiaone.com