Watch: PM Lee delivers National Day Rally speech

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 29) evening.

Besides the television and online audience, he will be speaking in front of 2,000 attendees in a Mediacorp studio as well as a Zoom teleconference.

"I'm doing it differently this year because of Covid-19," he said in a Facebook post on Friday.

PM Lee will speak in Malay and Mandarin from 6.45pm to 7.15pm, and in English from 8pm to 9.15pm.

The rally will be broadcast on local TV and radio stations, and also live-streamed on the Prime Minister's Office's YouTube page and PM Lee's Facebook page.

The rally, originally scheduled on Aug 22, was postponed as Singapore returned to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) due to a surge in local Covid-19 cases.

