Watch: PM Wong delivers National Day Rally 2025 speech

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be delivering the 2025 National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 17) evening.

He be speaking at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central at Ang Mo Kio.

PM Wong will speak first in Malay, followed by Mandarin. He will then deliver his speech in English at 8pm.

Aside from being live-streamed on the Prime Minister's Office's and PM Wong's YouTube channels, the rally will also be broadcast on local TV and radio stations.

In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, PM Wong briefly shared that he will be addressing more about the government's plans for the economy, youth and seniors.

He will also talk about how Singapore will chart its way forward beyond SG60.

