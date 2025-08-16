NDR 2025: 4 things PM Lawrence Wong is set to address

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his National Day Rally (NDR) speech from 6.45pm onwards on Sunday (Aug 17) at the Institute of Technical Education College Central.

In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, PM Wong offered a preview of his speech, saying that he will be sharing more about the government's plans for the economy, the young and seniors.

PM Wong will also talk about how Singapore will chart its way forward beyond SG60.

The uncertain economic outlook, and the need for Singapore to rise above the new challenges has been a recurring theme since General Election 2025.

During the swearing-in of the new Cabinet on May 23, PM Wong reiterated that developing a new economic blueprint to sustain Singapore's competitive advantage and creating good jobs for Singaporeans is a priority for the Government.

Earlier in August, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong unveiled five new committees to strengthen Singapore's economic relevance amid geopolitical and technological uncertainties.

DPM Gan, who also heads the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce, also detailed Singapore's Economic Strategy Review (ESR) which will chart a "forward-looking economic blueprint" to sharpen Singapore's economic competitiveness and deepen its economic resilience.

More recently, PM said in his National Day message on Aug 8 that Singapore will refresh its economic strategy to "stay ahead" and "remain exceptional".

Given the correlation between the economy and jobs, this is expectedly a key area of interest for Singaporeans - both fresh graduates, and those in the workforce.

The National Day Rally will be broadcast on local TV channels and radio stations, and will also be live streamed on the YouTube channels of PM Wong and the Prime Minister's Office.

Live updates on the rally will also be available on PM Wong's WhatsApp and Telegram channels.

