'Water bottle flew before our eyes': Bukit Panjang residents spooked by high-rise littering

Several Bukit Panjang residents have voiced concerns about their safety after they were nearly hit by items that were thrown out of a flat.

The incident happened on Tuesday (May 9) at around 7pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

60-year-old Han told the Chinese evening daily that he passed by the area and noticed many people gathering outside Block 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Road.

Someone had thrown objects from a top-floor unit that almost hit residents and store owners on the ground floor. A total of eight items were scattered on the ground - including a water bottle and hole puncher.

Another eyewitness, 27-year-old Lu, said that several people were chatting at a table downstairs when the litter suddenly "fell" from the sky.

"The water bottle flew before our eyes, and missed us by a few centimetres," said Lu, the employee of a nearby fruit store. The item hit the table, sending them fleeing from the area.

The fruit store owner called the police.

The police told Shin Min that they received a report, which will be handed over to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

AsiaOne has contacted NEA for comment.

