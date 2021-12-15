Waterway Point or Waterfall Point? Netizens poke fun at ceiling leak

Waterway Point might have been named due to its proximity to Punggol Waterway, but the shopping mall recently earned new monikers from a viral TikTok video.

On Monday (Dec 13), TikTok user Joysuki2515 uploaded a six-second clip showing water dripping from the ceiling and creating a big puddle on the floor outside a retail store at Basement 2.

Two safe distancing ambassadors were also seen gesturing at the ceiling leak.

The clip has since racked up more than 177,600 views. Many TikTok users amused by the situation took the chance to poke fun at the mall's name.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from Waterway Point confirmed that the incident took place on Monday at around 10.45am.

"A broken kitchen waste pipe caused water leakage at the common areas in Waterway Point's basement two.

"Security personnel and service staff rendered assistance to shoppers and retailers, and the affected areas were cleaned up by 3.30pm," they said.

Last year, a similar incident occurred at Basement 1 of Jewel Changi Airport, inconveniencing the mall's tenants for about 30 minutes.

