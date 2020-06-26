'We are all Singaporeans': Tan Cheng Bock on why PSP is fielding many minority candidates

During a press conference yesterday (June 25), Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Dr Tan Cheng Bock addressed two issues that some folks have brought up before: his party is fielding a visibly large portion of minority candidates.

Out of the 24 candidates finalised by the party, nine are minorities.

Nadarajah Loganathan, 57

Kumaran Pillai, 49

Abas Kasmani, 67

Harish Pillay, 60

Muhammad Taufik Supan, 40

Bradley Bowyer, 53

Sri Nallakarupan, 56

Kala Manickam, 52

Abdul Rahman, 67

Though the balance of ethnicity in PSP’s GE2020 run is still largely Chinese, Dr Tan noted that many have questioned him on why he is fielding a number of minorities for the campaign.

“I say [to them] ‘Why you ask me this question?” he stated.

“I say ‘We are all Singaporeans’. I am fielding Singaporeans. I’m not fielding an Indian, I’m not fielding a Chinese or an English person like Brad [Bowyer],” Dr Tan asserted.

“Forget about the race, look at the person and assess him. And if you feel that he is capable and that he will look after you, just forget about the race and be proud of the fact that we are now all Singaporeans ready to serve each other.”

Dr Tan also addressed a query about the age proportion in the party — in that most of the candidates are of the older sort. The 80-year-old PSP chief remarked that instead of their ages, people should look at the quality of his candidates and how they can contribute to Singapore.

He believes that it would be a wrong approach to intentionally field young people just to please the ground.

“I want to look for people who, as I told you many many times, have the right heart, the right thinking that this country belongs to all of us, young and old.”

On the other end of the age spectrum, PSP does have young candidates running for GE2020, including NUS law undergraduate Choo Shaun Ming, 23, as well as Singapore Airlines pilot Terence Soon, who turns 30 this year.

“What I’m presenting is a group of Singaporeans determined to come and do a good job for the country. That is the most important.”

