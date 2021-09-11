'We are not reversing, but we are not racing ahead': Ong Ye Kung on plan to Covid-resilient nation

The rapid rise in Covic-19 infections over the last 18 days is not unexpected but is happening sooner than anticipated, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at the multi-ministry taskforce press conference on Friday (Sept 10), adding that Singapore should "navigate this wave first" before embarking on further steps to re-open.

The government had hoped for a controlled Preparatory Phase, involving pilot projects to loosen restrictions on social and economic activities, as well as travel, while maintaining infection numbers at a manageable level of around 100 or 200, Ong said in his opening remarks.

Singapore would then move into a Transition Phase, where restrictions would be loosened further and cases were expected to rise, but the nation would be prepared to manage it.

"Unfortunately, the Delta variant did not follow our plan, which is also not surprising," he said.

With the rate at which Covid-19 is spreading in the community, Singapore could see 2,000 daily cases in a month's time, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health reported 568 locally transmitted cases.

"So for now, we are not reversing; we still want to progress on our transition journey. But we are not racing ahead, but we are actively responding, watching, monitoring," Ong emphasised.

The updates to Singapore's Covid-19 protocols announced on Friday include reducing the quarantine period for those at risk of infection from 14 to 10 days.

The incubation period for the Delta variant is shorter compared to the original strain, so the reduction in quarantine period will be less disruptive but still capture a majority of infected cases, said Ong.

More vaccinated Covid-19 patients will also be able to recover at home from next week to free up hospital beds for those who truly need medical attention.

Singapore will also be rolling out its Covid-19 vaccine booster shot programme on Sept 14 for eligible senior citizens and Sept 15 for fully vaccinated immunocompromised persons.

Concluding his opening remarks, Ong urged seniors, as well as young people living with seniors, to minimise their social interactions for the next month.

"More than ever, we need to all work together, exercise civic consciousness and personal responsibility, and do our part. Take care of ourselves, and everyone around us."

