'We can't even earn $100 a day': Rivervale Plaza businesses struggle after escalators break down

Some shop owners at Rivervale Plaza have lamented about a drop in sales after a set of escalators in the neighbourhood mall broke down about a week ago.

Li, a Sengkang resident who frequents the shopping mall, told Shin Min Daily News that the malfunctioning escalators have greatly inconvenienced elderly mall goers who have difficulty walking.

The 66-year-old retiree added that his friend had nearly fallen when walking down the escalator which broke down then.

While the mall has two lifts, one currently undergoing repairs, he complained.

When a reporter from the Chinese paper visited the mall on Tuesday (March 5) most patrons heading to the second floor were seen walking up the escalators, though some opted to wait for the remaining lift in operation.

An 80-year-old shopper said that she would grip onto the handrail of the escalator and slowly walk up the steps to prevent any accidents.

According to Shin Min, restaurants, clothing stores and a supermarket occupy the first floor of the mall, while businesses operating on the second floor are mostly tuition centres, clothing stores and a food court.

Businesses affected

Lin, who runs a business on the second floor, shared with Shin Min that the escalators had broken down on Feb 26.

This has resulted in a lower footfall on the upper level as most shoppers are senior citizens, who find it difficult to climb up the steps.

"Crowds thinned and our sales have dropped by more than half. We can't even earn $100 in a day," she bemoaned.

It is the first time the escalators have malfunctioned in the 10-odd years that the business has been operating at Rivervale Plaza, said Lin.

"After a change in management six years ago, I've not seen any maintenance work done," she said, speculating that this may be the cause of the malfunction.

An employee at the food court revealed that the eatery is typically crowded with diners during mealtimes.

Since the escalator broke down, however, there have been lesser diners and business has dropped by approximately 20 per cent.

Speaking to AsiaOne, an employee at appliance store Kim Able Household shared that their business has also dropped by half during that period.

"It's ridiculous, what mall has no functioning escalators for almost two weeks?" she questioned.

She added that several customers and mall goers have also complained about the situation.

