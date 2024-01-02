'We do this to protect ourselves': Jurong East resident prepares fire extinguisher in response to neighbour's hoarding

To protect himself from a potential fire caused by his neighbour's hoarding, one Jurong East resident has resorted to placing two fire extinguishers outside his flat.

The worried resident surnamed Lin told Shin Min Daily News that several items piled outside his neighbour's unit are flammable.

Some of these items include gas tanks, trolleys, cardboard boxes and cabinets.

Lin expressed he was most concerned about the gas tanks outside the flat located at Block 311 Jurong East Street 32.

"It's been outside their unit for many years now. I don't know if there's still gas inside. Even an empty gas tank is dangerous," said the 76-year-old retiree.

To assuage some of his fears, Lin has placed two small fire extinguishers on the shoe rack outside his own unit in case a fire breaks out.

"We do this to help them, and to protect ourselves," he said.

Another elderly resident surnamed Chen told the Chinese daily that the clutter is also blocking the staircase.

"A couple and their son live in this unit, and they've been hoarding for decades. I'm worried that we can't access the staircase in case of a fire," lamented the 75-year-old.

It is not known how old the couple is.

Shin Min also spoke to Zheng, who said that the family of three moved into the unit sometime in the 1980s, shortly after her.

Commenting on her neighbour's hoarding habit, the 78-year-old said: "She likes to pick up miscellaneous items from outside, she's been doing this since she was young.

"The town council recently came to repaint the area and they discarded some of the items. Her husband and son have tried to persuade her to stop hoarding, but it's become a habit for her."

Husband apologises for wife's hoarding

Speaking to Shin Min, the woman's husband was apologetic about the clutter accumulating outside his home.

"I know the items are blocking the corridor and I'm aware it's a safety hazard, but there's nothing I can do about it," said the man who declined to be named.

"We tried to persuade her many times, and we've also argued about it, but it's a vicious cycle."

The man also said he's thankful that his neighbours have been very understanding towards his wife, and have not kicked up a fuss over the hoarding.

When asked about the gas tank, the man said the tank was empty and added he would get rid of it as soon as possible.

Responding to an enquiry from Shin Min, the Jurong-Clementi Town Council said they were aware of the matter and have been urging the resident to keep the common areas clean.

It added it would take further action if necessary to ensure the safety of the other residents.

AsiaOne has contacted the Jurong-Clementi Town Council for more information.

Escape passage of 1.2m clearance needed: SCDF

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)'s fire safety guidelines for residential estates, a minimum clear escape passage of 1.2m clearance is to be maintained along common corridors at all times.

Clothing racks should also be easily folded or removed in times of emergency so that they do not obstruct the escape route.

Shoe racks should also only be used for keeping shoes.

The same regulations also apply for potted plants.

