'We don't need to be colonised in our minds': Shanmugam slams tobacco harm reduction group's agenda against anti-vaping laws

Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has slammed arguments that Singapore's decision to treat vaping like drug offences undermines harm reduction approaches on tobacco.

He was talking to the media at a community event in Yishun on Saturday (Aug 30).

Harm reduction promotes a substance user's right to continue using a harmful substance and assumes a low probability of recovery. According to a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) study, it is based on the addicted individual's ability, even under impairment, to make choices. Singapore's approach to harm is based on eradication.

In the wake of Singapore rolling out sterner measures against vaping, the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) executive coordinator Nancy Loucas had claimed that "prohibition will only fuel underground markets while denying smokers access to safer alternatives".

Loucas' comment was reported by Tobacco Reporter, which describes itself as "the leading trade journal around the world".

Shanmugam, who is also Singapore's Coordinating Minister for National Security, said that checks by his ministry have shown that CAPHRA promotes electronic smoking devices or e-cigarettes.

"She (Nancy Loucas) frequently speaks at the Global Nicotine and Tobacco Forum. If you look at who is supporting them, they are all the major tobacco companies," Shanmugam said, adding that the coalition appears to be "paid mouthpieces" for the tobacco industry, which is hoping to "push nicotine through 'waves'."

"It means money, a lot of money, and I think it's fair to say their primary focus is not the health of Singaporeans.

"But if you look at us, Government of Singapore, the primary focus is the safety, security and the health of Singaporeans," the minister said.

The forum is described online as the world's leading annual conference discussing the future of the tobacco and nicotine industries.

Harm reduction 'not the right approach'

Turning to the argument for harm reduction, Shanmugam called these the "same old tired arguments" used to push for the legalisation of drugs, adding that understanding "who" is making these arguments can often give a sense of their "motive".

Shanmugam said even in the US, there is now a "pushback" against harm reduction as cities have turned into places "difficult" for people to feel safe in.

Citing a New York Times report, Shanmugam said that cities run by both Democrats and Republicans, such as San Francisco, Philadelphia, West Virginia and Nebraska are moving away from harm reduction after thousands of deaths.

"So really, I would say to Singaporeans, just because someone else says it, we don't need to be colonised in our mind. Just look at the evidence.

"Ignore lobbyists who are paid by pharmaceutical companies and self-interested groups. Ignore also, persons who are driven by ideology — who will refuse to look at the facts.

Penalties for drugs consumption set out 'quite clearly'

Responding to AsiaOne's question on Batam tourism agency head Ardiwinata's recent comment that Batam could be an alternative for Singaporeans in view of the new laws against vaping, Shanmugam said that "the penalties are set out quite clearly" now that etomidate is classified as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

"Now, under the MDA, it is an offence for any citizen or permanent resident to consume a controlled drug...whether in Singapore or overseas".

Meanwhile, Shanmugam pointed out that CAPHRA has often campaigned against the World Health Organisation's Treaty for Tobacco Control which provides comprehensive measures to reduce tobacco demand and supply, protect people from tobacco smoke, and support efforts to quit.

CAPHRA, an alliance between tobacco harm reduction advocates and their respective organisations in Asia Pacific, claims that it is unfunded.

Checks online by AsiaOne showed there are no similar organisation of this nature in Singapore, possibly due to its ban on e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

