'We don't take any chances': 50 self-radicalised people picked up by authorities since 2015, says Shanmugam

When it comes to extremism and acts of terrorism, Singapore has always taken a zero-tolerance approach, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam.

He was speaking to reporters on Friday (June 28), just days after the arrest of eight suspected extremists in Malaysia earlier this week and the May 17 attack by radicalised individuals on Ulu Tiram Police Station.

The May 17 attack resulted in the deaths of two policemen, and left one injured. The alleged attacker, Radin Luqman, 21, was killed in the ensuing firefight.

Describing the Ulu Tiram attack as "brazen", Shanmugam noted that Luqman had arrived at the police station carrying a bag filled with metal sheets, and was wearing a bulletproof vest.

"Obviously, the attack seems to have been pre-planned," he said.

Shanmugam added that Luqman, his father Radin Imran Mohd Yassin, 62, and brother are reported to be ISIS supporters. And that the act was likely inspired by the Islamic State (ISIS).

Radin Imran was also previously associated with terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), and then started supporting ISIS.

He likely radicalised his family members, said Shanmugam.

"ISIS' violent ideology continues to resonate in this region, and it's fueled by a virtual network of supporters," said Shanmugam.

"Extremist narratives have radicalised many individuals, including here in Singapore. And as long as these ideologies persist, it will continue to inspire attacks."

The immediate family members of Luqman, including his three siblings and parents, were charged at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court on Wednesday (June 19), including for inciting terrorism, reported CNA.

His mother, Rosna Jantan, 59, is a Singaporean.

'We don't take any chances'

Due to the proximity of Malaysia and Singapore, Shanmugam said that developments across the border will have an impact on our security landscape.

Earlier this week, eight people with suspected links to extremist ideologies were arrested for possible threats against Malaysia's King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The suspects came from various occupational and economic backgrounds, and included retirees, housewives and professionals.

To protect Singapore against any potential acts of extremism, Shanmugam said: "We don't take any chances. We move in very early, we don't wait for it to materialise."

Since 2015, the authorities have arrested 50 self-radicalised individuals.

38 of them are Singaporean, while the other 12 are foreigners. All of them were issued orders under the Internal Security Act.

During the doorstop, Shanmugam also noted that there are more than 460,000 travellers crossing between Singapore and Malaysia every day.

Singapore has a two-pronged approach to combat any emerging threats, he explained.

"Firstly, [the] Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) conducts checks at the borders... Secondly we have a very close cooperation and intelligence sharing with a variety of foreign partners, including the Malaysian Special Branch (MSB).

The MSB is an intelligence agency attached to the Royal Malaysian Police.

"The Internal Security Department (ISD) has always been and continues to be in close contact with the MSB."

On top of these measures, Shanmugam emphasised that society needs to pay a part in remaining vigilant.

"Look out for suspicious behaviour and activities, take part and enroll in SGSecure. If you find anything suspicious, report them to the authorities."

ALSO READ: Deadly Johor police station attack a 'grim reminder' to stay vigilant against terrorism: PM Lawrence Wong

claudiatan@asiaone.com