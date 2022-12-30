'We heard some faint rapping sounds': Police rescue 'missing' woman trapped in Clementi toilet for 4 days

Sometimes the smallest details make the biggest difference.

Hearing faint rapping sound was all it took for some police officers to locate a 'missing' woman, who had actually been trapped in the toilet of her Clementi home for four days.

The two police officers involved in the incident, Senior Staff Sergeant Ibnu Musalli and Sergeant Miqdad Fisall recounted the rescue in an Instagram post on Thursday (Dec 29).

Ibnu shared that they received a call from the woman's relative on Nov 27, saying that she had been uncontactable for the past four days.

As her mobile phone was switched off, the relative went to her apartment to check in on her but received no response.

"We quickly headed down to make enquiries at her apartment building," said Miqdad, adding that a few delivery parcels were left outside her door.

Speaking with her neighbours, the two police officers found out that her neighbours hadn't seen her for a couple of days as well.

"As we were speaking to the neighbours, we heard some faint rapping sounds coming from the other side of the wall," said Miqdad.

"This confirmed our suspicions that she might still be inside [the apartment]."

With the help of a security guard, Ibnu and Miqdad gained access into the woman's apartment, where they found her trapped in the toilet.

"We discovered that the bathroom door handle was dislodged and she was trapped inside," Miqdad shared.

She also teared up in relief after being rescued.

Speaking to the woman after she had gotten dressed, Ibnu and Miqdad found out that the woman had been knocking on the walls as she had no other means of contact and escape.

Despite the ordeal, the woman suffered no injuries.

SCDF rescues woman trapped in toilet

Back in September, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also rescued a woman who was in a similar predicament.

The entire incident was documented in a TikTok video uploaded by local singer-songwriter Yanni Ruth Chin. Her friend, Mandy, had been trapped in the toilet for almost two hours at the time the video was filmed.

According to the video, the toilet door handle had fallen off, making it impossible to unlock the door from both sides.

In the comments, Yan explained that they had tried to call multiple locksmiths, but they were unavailable.

"We just called SCDF because we really, really can't open the door, really need to rescue Mandy because she has no food," said Yan in the video.

SCDF eventually came and rescued Mandy by breaking open the door.

ALSO READ: Off-duty police officer jumps into hotel pool to save drowning girl

claudiatan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.