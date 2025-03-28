'We need some closure for now': KF Seetoh's brother's remains to be returned following Italy blast

The remains of Seetoh Kwok Meng, brother of renowned Singaporean food critic, KF Seetoh, will be repatriated to Singapore, three months after a fatal gas explosion took place at his home in Italy last December.

Seetoh, 63, provided the update in a Facebook post on Thursday (March 27) after reaching Lucca, Italy, where he will collect his brother's remains.

"Investigations on the cause is still ongoing but we need some closure for now," said Seetoh.

His brother, 68, and his wife, Chang Kai En, died after a suspected gas explosion on Dec 21, 2024 at their home in the Italian town of Molazzana.

Details regarding the remains of his sister-in-law, aged 52, were not disclosed in the Facebook post.

According to Seetoh, the villa in Molazzana was his brother's "retirement abode", where he and his wife had spent the last six years.

Seetoh had earlier mentioned that the couple bought the house a few years ago from their tour guide while holidaying the area.

A funeral for Seetoh Kwok Meng will be held in Italy before his remains are repatriated to Singapore. A memorial will subsequently be held in Singapore from April 7-8.

Seetoh also thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in his post for "their attention and updating us on the situation and the nuances in this process".

AsiaOne has reached out to Seetoh for more information.

