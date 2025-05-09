'We rejoice at the election': Singapore Archdiocese and congregants congratulate new pontiff Pope Leo XIV

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore and congregants celebrated the election of Pope Leo XIV early on May 9 (12.06am SGT).

This pontiff, who succeeds Pope Francis, will be the first American to lead the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

"The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore gives thanks to almighty God for blessing us with a new Vicar of Christ," it said in a statement on Friday (May 9).

The statement said that Pope Leo XIV was chosen to be the 267th Pope by 133 cardinal electors on Thursday (May 8) at 6.06 pm Rome time.

"We rejoice at the election of Pope Leo XIV as the successor of Saint Peter and Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church.

"The Roman Catholic Archdiocese unites with the universal church in praying for the Holy Father as he begins his Apostolic ministry," it added.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong posted an Instagram story early on Friday morning of the newly elected pope waving to the crowds.

He captioned the story: "His Holiness Pope Leo XIV".

Member of Parliament Alex Yam also welcomed the new pope in a Facebook post on Friday.

"As a great admirer of the Rosary Pope Leo XIII, I am enthused that he continues the pastoral path of both Leo XIII and Pope Francis in promoting the preferential option for the poor and a just world," he said.

Lopez Wayne Nicole Barredo told AsiaOne that a mix of emotions surfaced when Pope Leo XIV was elected.

As a Filipino Catholic, the 21-year-old student hoped that Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who emerged as a possible leading contender prior to the Conclave, would succeed the papacy.

"Disappointed that we are unable to experience having an Asian pope but relieved that we have a new Holy Father who will selflessly guide the Church for the rest of his life," she said.

Pope Leo XIV, 69, makes history as the first pontiff from the US.

Born in Chicago in 1955, he was ordained as a priest in 1982 and spent most of his career as a missionary in South America.

Pope Leo XIV served as a bishop in Chiclayo in northwest Peru from 2015 to 2023 and was granted Peruvian citizenship in 2015.

In 2023, he was appointed a cardinal by the late Pope Francis.

Pope Leo XIV will be formally installed as the new pontiff in a ceremonial mass held about a week from now, where cardinals, bishops and other international dignitaries will be present.

[[nid:717844]]

jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com