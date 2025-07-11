'We should not prejudge him': Ex-diplomat Bilahari Kausikan weighs in on Trump's ambassador-nominee to Singapore

Retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan has voiced his support for the nominee for the US ambassador to Singapore after his tough Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday (July 9).

Dr Anjani Sinha, an orthopaedics and sports medicine surgeon, drew sharp criticism after he repeatedly struggled to answer questions about Singapore.

At one point, US Senator Tammy Duckworth told him he was "unqualified" for the job and that he should "shape up and do some homework".

Amidst the questioning from Singaporeans on Dr Sinha's suitability to the role, Kausikan said in a Facebook post on Thursday (July 10): "We should treat the new ambassador with courtesy and respect and not prejudge him."

Kausikan said that if confirmed as ambassador to Singapore, Dr Sinha is "certainly better than the normal" US State Department "types" who are "despised" by Trump's loyal supporters in his "Make America Great Again" movement.

"In any case, what's the advantage for us to join the braying anti-Trump pack?" he added.

Kausikan, former chairman of the Middle East Institute in the National University of Singapore, cited Richard Kniep, a former US envoy to Singapore, who served from 1978 to 1980 under former US President Jimmy Carter.

He said that Kniep was "viciously humiliated" during his confirmation hearing but delivered for Singapore when it counted.

Kniep helped to get Singapore an exemption from Carter's policy of not introducing new weapons systems into regions where they did not already exist and enabled Singapore to upgrade its air defences.

Like Kniep, who had close political ties to Carter, Kausikan suggested that Dr Sinha's personal relationship with Trump could serve Singapore's interest.

While not much is known about Dr Sinha, Bloomberg reported in 2016 that he is a well known around Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, where the president plays when he is staying at nearby Mar-a-Lago Resort.

In a post on Truth Social in April, Trump said: "Anji is a highly respected entrepreneur, with an incredible family.

"The United States' relationship with Singapore is vital, and I have no doubt that Anji will strongly represent our nation's interests and put America first."

In his introduction, Dr Sinha described himself as a "lifelong bridge builder".

He added: "If confirmed, my duty will be to advance and implement the policies of the US, and to promote US interest in Singapore.

"I look to expand and deepen our defence and security co-operation; economic and trade relationship (as well as) people-to-people ties."

