'We speak English': Singaporean responds to US TikToker when asked to say something in 'native language'

The unmistakeable Singaporean accent was on full display in a recent clip by US-based TikToker @Hikhann_, who also goes by Khan.

Khan, who has over 75,000 followers on TikTok, is known for posting interviews where he quizzes strangers on the street on their outfit and what they do for a living.

In one such clip published on Jan 8, the Singaporean accent caught the attention of Khan (and netizens) when a fashionably-dressed man was stopped along the streets of New York City.

"What do you do for a living?" Khan asks, to which the man replied that he's an associate director of a company.

When asked what he loves about his job, he shared: "I create amazing consumer goods", but is stumped, however, when asked where he sees himself in five years. "Tough question... I don't know," he responds.

Prompted by another query, the Singaporean gives a rundown of the outfit that he's wearing, whereupon Khan proceeds to compliment him on his accent — "Where are you from? You have a nice accent."

After knowing that the man is from Singapore, Khan drops the unexpected question: "How do you say, 'what do you do for a living' in your native language?"

The Singaporean then responds — with a slight hint of resignation, we might add: "We speak English."

To his credit, Khan appeared to be sincerely apologetic for the gaffe.

"Oh you speak English, I'm so sorry, have a good one," came his response.

The clip has since garnered over 220,000 views on TikTok and more than 340 comments.

Many users noted that they'd immediately identified the man as Singaporean - both from his "distinct" accent and the way he carried himself.

Wrote one: "I noticed the Singaporean energy from a mile away!"

Another expressed how rare it is for Singaporeans to be complimented for their accent.

Yet another commenter noted that from the man's face, it seemed it wasn't the first time he'd received the question about his "native language".

More contentiously, however, several users debated on whether English is truly Singaporeans' native language.

On a lighter note, one user stated that in "native Singlish", the question would be translated as: "You work as what, ah?"

