'We were way too kiasu': Hardcore fan camps 14 hours outside SingPost outlet for The Boyz concert tickets

You know what they say, the early bird catches the worm.

And in a city where being kiasu is practically a national sport, it was only a matter of time before hardcore fans kicked it up a notch.

Armed with an unwavering determination, one extraordinary enthusiast went above and beyond by camping outside a SingPost outlet at Choa Chu Kang for a jaw-dropping 14 hours, all in pursuit of snagging those highly coveted tickets to see K-pop boy band The Boyz.

TikTok user Ziemvcken took to TikTok yesterday (June 16) to share a video montage, which consisted of a series of photos, documenting her and her friend's process of camping outside the ticket outlet in anticipation of securing concert tickets.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Ziemvcken

The video, which has since garnered more than 12,000 views, starts off with the user arriving at the SingPost outlet located inside a shopping mall at 9.20pm.

Once she came to the realisation that they might get kicked out for squatting inside of a mall, she took her camping elsewhere - more specifically, to a ticket outlet located outdoors.

The real camping begun when the clock struck 10.50pm.

Throughout her time waiting for the outlet to open, she spent most of it sleeping, eating, and watching movies. As soon as there was one hour left to go, she said she felt "damn tired at this point" and the sweltering weather did not help.

When this fan was finally able to secure tickets, one would assume they'd be over the moon, to which they were.

However, towards the end of the video, she also added: "Seats were not worth the 14 hours at all. But hey at least we got tickets. Lesson learnt to not camp so early."

In the captions of her post, she also said that it was their first time experience and that "we were way too kiasu".

AsiaOne has contacted Ziemvcken for comment.

Separately, another fervent fan also posted about her experience camping outside another SingPost outlet to secure concert tickets from 3am onwards and shared how she killed time by doing up word searches.

Regardless, that's what we call fantastic dedication.

