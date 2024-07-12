'We won't have a place to rest': Malaysian motorcyclist warns fellow bikers against littering near Woodlands Checkpoint

A Malaysian motorcyclist who crosses the Causeway frequently is worried that his rest spot during heavy traffic conditions will be closed off due to excessive littering.

On July 5, Abdullah Mohammad Fazli posted pictures of the road leading from Woodlands Checkpoint towards the waterfront on Facebook group Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers (MSBC). The group is made up of members who travel across the Causeway regularly, usually for work and by motorcycle.

In the photos, plastic bags and disposable food and drink containers are strewn across the road and on the grass patch next to it, which Abdullah said is a common "resting place" for motorcyclists.

In his post, he urged members of the group not to litter along the road, adding that he is afraid the area will be closed off if the dumping of trash continues.

"If [the road] gets closed, we won’t have a place to rest during the morning traffic congestion. This is just a gentle reminder for our mutual benefit. One bad apple can spoil the whole bunch," he wrote.

Some netizens shared his sentiments and criticised those who littered.

One comment read: "Some of the people passing through Woodlands to the waterfront hang out there, eat and throw trash on the roadside. Sometimes, before I leave, I pick up their trash. I'm afraid Singapore will close the area and ban [people from] hanging out there."

"When you go to someone else's house, [you should] have some manners," wrote another netizen.

Another comment read: "What's wrong with putting it in the motorcycle basket first [and] then finding a trash bin to throw it away?"

According to the National Environment Agency website, first-time littering offenders are fined a composition sum of $300, while those prosecuted in court may be issued a fine and sentenced to perform Corrective Work Order.

AsiaOne has reached out to Abdullah for more information.

