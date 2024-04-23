'We're angry but we'll accept it': Family of woman killed in Tampines crash has lost 3 members in a year

When Norzihan Juwahib succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on Monday (April 22), it was yet another blow dealt to her family.

The 57-year-old's death was the third in the family within a year.

Norzihan was one of the two people who died after a six-vehicle collision at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Avenue 4 that morning.

In an interview with 8world on Tuesday, her younger brother revealed that the family had also lost their father and another sister in the past year.

"My mother is really strong and there're really no words to describe the grief of losing three family members within one year," he said.

Norzihan, who was single and worked at pest control firm First Choice Pest Specialist, was the eldest of six siblings.

Her brother described her as quiet, independent and being close to the family. She was the primary caregiver for their 78-year-old mother, who lives in Tampines.

Norzihan had been renting for years before she finally realised her dream of owning her own place three months ago.

During Hari Raya Puasa earlier this month, Norzihan threw a party at her new home — a two-room HDB flat in Sengkang.

"Everyone was so happy for her then," her brother said.

'We're angry but we'll accept it'

Recounting the day of the accident, which happened around 7am, he said he received a call from his sister's colleagues, informing him that she had been sent to the hospital.

It is believed Norzihan was in a van belonging to her company, which is located at Tampines Street 93. She was conveyed unconscious to the hospital.

"We rushed to the hospital immediately and the doctor who tried to save her told us, 'Sorry, we've tried our best."

"That's when we knew that our sister was truly gone," he said, adding that the family members present broke into tears.

He said: "We're angry but we'll accept it. We'll let the law deal with the rest."

He also cautioned motorists to drive safely and reminded them to be "careful and more patient".

"We must all respect and co-operate with one another on the road… Remember that you only have one life, and your family is waiting for you to get home safely."

The accident also claimed the life of Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril, a 17-year-old student from Temasek Junior College who was in her father's car. Like Norzihan, she was also conveyed unconscious to a hospital where she later died.

A 42-year-old car driver is assisting with police investigations.

