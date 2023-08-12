What are the duties of Singapore's president?

Singapore is gearing up for the upcoming Presidential Election and several potential candidates have been out and about to interact with the public.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong issued the Writ of Election on Friday (Aug 11), announcing that Nomination Day is on Aug 22.

So far, four men have thrown their hats into the ring — former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, entrepreneur George Goh, ex-GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian.

If more than one candidate stands nominated, Sept 1 will be declared Polling Day.

But before you cast your vote at the polls, do you know what the president's role and powers are?

Here are three things you should know about the duties of Singapore's president.

1. Head of state

Under the Constitution of Singapore, the president is the head of state. The president must be a Singaporean citizen, non-partisan and elected by popular vote.

As the head of state, the president represents Singapore at domestic and international ceremonies.

The president officiates swearing-in ceremonies of key appointment holders as well as important national events, such as the National Day Parade and the opening of Parliament.

The president also exercises custodial powers as conferred by the Constitution.

Standing above party politics, the president cannot be a member of a political party.

2. Constitutional powers

Before 1991, the president was appointed by Parliament and had largely ceremonial and community roles before the Constitution was amended to allow for an elected president who will hold office for a fixed term of six years.

Under the revision, the president now holds a custodial function which enables them to veto certain proposed measures, notwithstanding the advice tendered by the Cabinet.

The president's custodial powers can be broadly classified into discretionary powers and non-discretionary powers.

Discretionary powers

Safeguarding Singapore's past reserves

The president may veto the budgets of the Government and Fifth Schedule companies (key statutory boards such as Central Provident Fund Board, Housing Board, Monetary Authority of Singapore and key Government companies like GIC and Temasek Holdings) if they are likely to draw on past reserves.

The Government can only tap on past reserves with the president's approval.

Upholding integrity of Singapore's public service

The president can veto appointments of key public office holders such as the chief justice, chief of defence force, commissioner of police, attorney-general, and can also veto the removal of individuals from these appointments.

When exercising these two categories of custodial powers, the president must consult the Council of Presidential Advisers. If the president exercises a veto opposing the recommendation of the Council, Parliament can vote to overrule the president.

Investigations and detentions

The president also serves a protective function with regards to detention orders, investigations and restraining orders.

They can authorise an investigation by the director of the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau if the prime minister does not give consent.

The president's concurrence is required for a person to be detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) if the ISA advisory board recommends against the detention.

The president can also cancel or vary a restraining order made under the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act if the Cabinet's advice differs from the recommendation of the Presidential Council for Religious Harmony.

Non-discretionary powers

For matters in which the president has no discretion, they must act with the advice of a minister or the Cabinet. The president can appoint a minister on the prime minister's advice, while the Cabinet advises the president on pardoning convicted persons.

3. Community and social causes

The president plays an active role in the community at events organised by community and welfare groups, grassroots, as well as ethnic and religious organisations.

During the Istana Open Houses which take place five times a year, the president will take the opportunity to meet and greet the visitors.

The president also supports various causes such as volunteerism, social entrepreneurship, sports, culture and the arts through activities such as the President's Challenge.

Established in 2000, the President's Challenge raises more than $10 million every year for some 60 beneficiary organisations to help the underprivileged. It also encourages volunteerism and social entrepreneurship in Singapore.

The president also presents awards for social causes, innovation, contributions to society, and youth talent and volunteerism.

