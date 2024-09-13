What is bullying? Pope Francis engages youth at inter-religious dialogue at Catholic JC

A dedicated volunteer as chief co-ordinator of the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) Youth Wing, Shukul Raaj Kumar often faced criticism from armchair critics questioning the purpose of his role.

On Friday (Sept 13), the 28-year-old shared his personal struggles in a dialogue at Catholic Junior College with Pope Francis and over 600 participants from more than 50 schools and interfaith and religious organisations.

Raaj, who runs dialogues with youths from different faiths, said: "It has been an immensely eye opening, but challenging process as well.

"There are days where I try so hard and put on a brave front to continue doing what I can to foster safe space for our youth."

To Raaj's delight, the 87-year-old pontiff gave him a reassuring handshake before offering words of encouragement to the audience at CJC's auditorium.

Speaking through an interpreter, Pope Francis said: "Do you have the courage to criticise, but at the same time the courage to allow yourself to be criticised?

"A young person, though, that stays just in their own comfort and wants a comfortable life becomes fat.

"Don't let your stomach get fat, but let your head get fat… Take risks. Go out there. Don't be afraid."

In a candid and open dialogue, Pope Francis engaged the audience on a series of topics that resonate with them.

These include learning how to handle the challenges that both social media and artificial intelligence present.

The Pope, whose visit to CJC marks the end of his three-day trip to Singapore, also discussed with Raaj and nine other youths on what bullying is.

Bullying in school usually happens to those who are weaker, such as those with disabilities, said the pontiff.

"And since we all have disabilities, we have to respect the disabilities of others," he said, saying interreligious dialogue is built on the foundation of respect.

Speaking about the hour-long dialogue, Raaj told AsiaOne his "beautiful moment" with the Pope.

"There was a twinkle in his eye, and a spark of joy that radiated across the stage," he said.

"But more importantly, I can bring this back to the other youths in the IRO. Our heart is in the right place, and we should work together even more collaboratively to ensure greater work can be done together."

Registered nurse Preet Kaur Veygal, who also shared the same stage with the Pope, spoke earlier about her involvement in interfaith dialogues.

"He told me to keep going forward," said the 27-year-old honourary secretary of youth organisation Sikh Sewaks Singapore. "I'm still in awe, trying to process everything."

ALSO READ: Edwin Tong thanks Pope Francis, says his visit has galvanised communities and youth

chingshijie@asiaone.com