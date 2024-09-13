Edwin Tong thanks Pope Francis, says his visit has galvanised communities and youth

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong expressed his gratitude for the Papal visit and its impact on various communities in Singapore, especially the youth.

Speaking at the interfaith dialogue with Pope Francis held at Catholic Junior College (CJC) on Friday (Sept 13), Minister Tong recalled his first meeting with the pontiff in January 2022 at the Holy See in Vatican City.

During this meeting, the two discussed the importance of peace and harmony in multi-religious societies as well as the past 200 years that the Catholic Church has been in Singapore.

Addressing attendees comprising of students, religious leaders and youth leaders amongst others at CJC, Minister Tong stressed the value of religious harmony in setting a foundation for a cohesive Singapore.

"We are one of the world's most religiously diverse countries, and religion is an important part of life for many Singaporeans," he explained.

"We have put in place laws, policies and structures that foster racial and religious harmony and gather strength in diversity."

And the Government, he added, works closely with religious and community leaders to build trust and promote harmony in peacetime and even more so during crises like the pandemic and terror attacks.

Minister Tong also lauded the Singapore Catholic community's contributions to nation-building in the past 200 years in various fields such as education, healthcare and religious harmony.

He pointed out that the institution they were holding the interfaith dialogue in was an example of this, as CJC was established by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese almost 50 years ago to provide post-secondary education to Singaporeans of all races and religions.

Minister Tong added that Catholics in Singapore enjoy good relations with other communities till this day.

"The Catholic Church's promotion of dialogue, unity, fraternity, and social friendship... resonates with Singapore. These common endeavours help to build a better, more just, and peaceful world," he said.

Minister Tong then thanked the Pope for being a strong advocate for dialogue, unity and charity.

The Pope was in Singapore for a three-day state visit on Sept 11.

"The visit of Your Holiness to Singapore galvanises our communities, especially our youth, to unite and renew hope for the future," he said.

"Today's dialogue takes us one more step towards fostering dialogue among our youth and across generations to build a better world."

"On behalf of our racial and religious communities in Singapore, we wish you good health and wisdom in your leadership."

