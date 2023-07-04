'What the f*** is this': BlueSG user called out for blocking parking lot with charging wire

A recent video of two men playing limbo with an electric vehicle charging point's wire has got some netizens riled up over the misuse of the charging station.

The clip, uploaded last Sunday (July 2) by Sgfollowsall shows two men laughing and ducking under the wire, which is stretched out over an empty parking lot and plugged into a car at an adjacent lot.

"What the f*** is this," the video's caption read.

The video soon attracted several negative comments from netizens who decried the rental car user's inconsideration.

"This is why we can't have nice things," said one netizen.

Another identified the location as Purvis Street.

Several others also tagged rental car company BlueSG in the comments, asking them to investigate the incident.

It is not known if the men in the video were the ones who plugged the wire into the car in the next lot.

According to BlueSG's website, drivers can return their cars by reserving a parking space on the app.

After parking the rental car, they can plug in the car into the charger by following the instructions at the charging station.

AsiaOne has contacted BlueSG for more information.

